A Transgender and a Homosexual Man Share Why They Disagree With LGBTQ

Quotes From The Blaire White and Dave Rubin Interview:

"Transitioning is the wrong decision for some people... ...some people regret having transitioned... ...going through the process might not be right for them..." - 10:00

"For a lot of people their entire life is working their minimum wage job and saving up for a surgery that costs $50,000 and all these treatments and what they realize when they're done with that is well not much has actually changed physically yes but my life is still in the gutter I've emptied my bank accounts doing this and schit still sucks for me..." - 12:00

"Being transgender is abnormal..." - 13:15

"The left fights wars we don't want them to... ...New York Bay has startedfining people for not using proper pronouns and that's not even just him and her but like xens and xers... ...they often screw over the people that they're claiming to fight for... ...adding libability on the head of anyone they want to hire that might be trans..." - 18:30

"(Leftists) see me as a traitor... ...I lost of tons of friends, I have feminists trying to get me thrown out of my apartment, my roommates were awful to me... ...Isn't that interesting that the so called tolerant side, once you start speaking about what you want as an individual, suddently they are not so tolerant... they really mean they support trans voices if they're on their side of politics..." - 22:30

"These people are fighting wars I don't want them to fight..." - 28:00

Dave Rubins, in the second video, continues to explain how the left has left the liberal cause for a form of control and fascism, and how he came to his decision to reject the left.