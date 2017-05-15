The Entire 'LGBT' Narrative Just Crumbled

Leftists would prefer that you read about this study from such sources as The Huffington Post, Pink Magazine, Out Magazine, and other such liberal resources. A balanced perspective is a healthy perspective, and reading both sides of the coin is the road to wisdom.

This study, conducted by world renowned Johns Hopkins University scientists Dr. Lawrence S. Mayer and Dr. Paul R. McHugh, is a meta-analysis of data from over 200 peer-reviewed (and left-leaning) studies regarding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” It was published in the fall 2016 edition of The New Atlantis journal and is, far and away, the most objective, exhaustive and comprehensive study on the topic to date.

The research established, among other things: