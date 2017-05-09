Why Leftists Hate Christians

During the last week, mostly as an experiment, an article was posted about exactly why liberal leftist regressives hate Christians.

As part of the experiment, an article that had been written about Antisemitism, that had been originally posted to the Huffington Post (a liberal newspaper archive), was rewritten with permission and changed instead to demonstrate hate against Christians rather than Jews, the entire significant meaning of the article however was completely unchanged.

The article and experiment was apparently a success, as it raised a huge outcry by regressive leftists, who in their usual tactics to silence the truth complained to have the article removed because it disagreed with their agenda and they viewed it as hate propaganda.

For a period of no less than five minutes, venomous postings of hate and disagreement were constantly commented on the article to which the experiment was then revealed to the commentators that they had been posting their hate about an article written about antisemitism (posting #1.1 from myself in the Buttheads Nation, the VERY first mention that it was from an outside source).

Imagine their embarrassment and surprise as they found out they had been tricked into demonstrating their full fury of hatred toward the article, rewritten to be about Christians, and found out that their comments equally applied to Judaism (or any other religion). Comments included such things as, "As I expected. The usual persecution complex" and "The author confuses "righteous" and "self-righteous." At no point did any leftist express concern about their double-standard logic.

At having been confronted with their own embarrassment, the regressives did what they do best. They tried to lie, hide the truth, destroy the message, and deflect. They filed multiple complaints to newsvine to demand their embarrassment be removed and used the excuse of 'plagiarism' (they were no longer complaining that it was hate speech, go figure). We all know that they didn't care in the slightest about any 'plagiarism' and just wanted to silence the message any way they could find.

Apparently however, as much as the article successfully exposed the double-standard that leftists place on their politics, there is no teaching them the error of their ways.

As the article had such a profound effect of truth and exposed the regressives as they are, this new article has been reposted entirely with new and original content, but following EXACTLY the same theme and meaning as the original post.

===

Why do liberal leftists hate Christians so much? It can possibly be summed up in one word, "shame"

The Christian people are called upon, by ordinance from Christ, to be a shining light of moral conscience unto the world. Of course, nobody likes to be "shamed" or called out when they are doing wrong nor shown to be immoral, and a shining light of morality is just what exposes such immoral deed.

Since its conception, Christianity has taken a leading role to right the wrongs in society. Christianity was the first to introduce the suffrage movement, as well as the abolitionist movement, and both the injustices of slavery and unequal rights for women were brought to a grinding halt. It was Christianity that replaced the term, "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth" with instead, "do unto others as you would have them do unto you." The good works of Christ's followers are to shine for all to see. Society however has chosen to shoot the messenger.

Christians obstinately maintain their position that despite how much you may disagree with an opponent, the best policy is to maintain a composure of good will for that person. Christianity teaches that anything other than that is a poor testimony for yourself rather than for the other person. Furthermore, Christianity teaches a life of sexual responsibility, honesty, and good moral rapport. So, no matter how much you may dislike someone, no matter how much you may want to 'be with' your another's wife, no matter how much you desire a material item from another, Christianity has reinforced just how wrong it is to engage in sexual immorality, hostility, dishonesty, or just plain adultery.

Christian culture teaches to reject the passions of our own nature for the greater good of society, our fellow man, and for our own spirituality. Basically, Christians have spotlighted the 'fun things' and expressed caution against such free-style living.

Liberal regressives know that the lifestyle that they push is immoral. They try to pretend otherwise, shutting out their ears and pretend that the message does not matter, but their hate against Christians grows from the truth of the matter, that they know that Christians are a reminder unto them that there is light in the world that exposes their darkness.

Liberal regressive push for lifestyles of single-motherhood, irresponsible and free-style sexual endeavors, including homosexuality and even polyamory. Liberal leftists teach that morals are defined not by God but by man and that even those morals are subjective to their own interpretations. If the recent riots at Berkeley have taught us anything, it is that the morals of the leftist regressives show that rioting and violence are justified, so long as you believe your reason behind it is good.

Christianity teaches the world that as human beings we will always be number two. The message of Christ places subservience to the all-powerful. The truth is exposed, the light is shown, and those that are stained in ugly sinful robes are the ones that feel ashamed and resent it. We are the light and the salt of the world and we must always stand for that light without apology against the evils portrayed by the worldly standards, no matter how much the liberals hate us for it.

For those that may no longer agree with the now Leftist Regressive movement, you need not associate yourself with Conservativism just to leave the Leftists. There are alternatives. You are invited to see for yourself, a video by Dave Rubin, a homosexual married man, who agrees as you do and has left the left, or rather states how the left left him.

"Why I Left The Left" - By Dave Rubin, A homosexual married man www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiVQ8vrGA_8