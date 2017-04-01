The Transgender Bathroom Wars

"...this has nothing to do with discrimination, and this is all about control."

Well the latest installation in the progressive outrage machinery is the horrible unconscionable typically racist homophobic woman-hating Nazi oppression of transgender people in North Carolina and it appears that this horrible disgraceful bigotry is spreading to other states filled with knuckle-dragging troglodytes, like Texas.

Now, at issue is the question of whether or not transsexuals should be entitled to their own bathrooms, of course we're dealing with the left here so that's not actually the issue, the real issue is very simple… if America is morally healthy, basically decent, and fundamentally fair, what do you need the left for so America can't be any of these things and so in order to stay in business and keep taking other people's hard-earned money the progressives need to keep manufacturing and selling the one product that they actually do know how to make and sell and that product is… injustice.

Now unfortunately for the progressives is that most of the actual and justice in America is long gone, we reached peak of injustice no later than the 1960s and since our supplies of crude and justice are almost exhausted the social justice warriors have invented a form of synthetic injustice to help keep the outrage machinery well lubricated so let's get to the heart of this latest synthetic injustice and see where the actual harm is the vast overwhelming enormous.

The majority of women do not feel comfortable with men in their ladies room and the vast overwhelming enormous majority of men do not like being forced by a king in Washington to have other men with smartphones in the stall next to their mothers, wives, and daughters.

Now a common red herring used by these progressive control freaks is that Americans are showing their ignorance and prejudice by assuming the transgender people are moral degenerates that are going to be peeking over under the stalls. That's not the problem and everybody knows it's not the problem. The problem, the issue is that voyeurs’ pedophiles and garden variety creeps will hang out in women's bathrooms and all they have to say in order to justify it is say that they identify as a woman and if that makes you angry or uncomfortable well then you're a bigot.

Progressives claim that transgender people are being discriminated against by not being able to go to the bathroom of their choice. What no one is saying is the obvious truth namely postoperative transgendered men let's say walk in the ladies restroom is all the time and virtually no one notices because virtually no one can tell, the same is true for most of the pre-op individuals on hormone therapy, so where is the actual harm? Where the injustice is big enough to discomfort what ninety percent 95% ninety-nine percent of the actual public.

Recently over 200 students walked out of the Hillsborough High School to protest this individual, Lila Perry, who insisted on using the girls’ locker room during gym class. “And they are claiming that they're uncomfortable… I don't believe for a second they that this is pure and simple bigotry.”

So the president of the United States and the US Justice Department place the comfort of this one individual above the comfort of everyone else in the school, so needless to say the school bends over backwards to accommodate this one individual at the expense of everyone else, they gave him or her exactly what the president has dictated to the entire nation, namely a gender-neutral restroom, problem solved.

Only Lila Perry turned the transgendered bathroom down, “But I don't want to be in the gender-neutral bathroom, I wanted to be… I am a girl, I shouldn’t have to be pushed away and just off to another bathroom.”

So there it is, this has nothing to do with discrimination, and this is all about control. Y-chromosome individuals, yes were reduced to using terms like this now, asserts that he's a woman that's his business and I don't care. But when he demands that I and the rest of the country not only tolerates, not only accepts, but in fact demands that I share this fantasy, and in doing so we open the door to all kinds of abuse in actual danger, well now I do care.

So why is the left in general, and Obama in particular, pushing so hard on an issue this unpopular can't they just gin up some synthetic injustice somewhere else?

Well they can, but this is more important. Because this is not about gender neutral bathrooms, this is about whether or not the Iron Triangle of progressive Democrats in Washington progressive news organs in New York and progressive storytellers in Hollywood, can force the American people to give up the one thing that allows a democracy to function in the first place and that is majority rule.

If the majority rules, the left can be put out of power after people have had enough of their catastrophes but if they can convince us out of our own sense of fairness and decency that the most marginalized, the most dispossessed, the most vocal micro minorities, trump the wishes of the entire majority every time then the entire idea of democracy will be dead and they will have what the progressives have always dreamed about and that is to be in charge of everything forever.

"Bill Whittle - Firewall Transcript"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUY5YXjSr20