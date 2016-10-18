What is Reefer Madness?

In truth, the term Reefer Madness is a black & white propaganda movie written back in 1936 that was used in an attempt to defer individuals from engaging in marijuana usage. The movie attempted to insinuate that the usage of marijuana could cause a person to commit what could be perceived as insane acts. The movie has since become an a satire among advocates of cannabis policy reform.

While the movie was deemed (and rightfully so) as "one of the worst films ever made", it is however the opinion of this author that Reefer Madness in some form does indeed exist and attempts, through example, to demonstrate some of the madness performed by users of marijuana. How can you tell if you have Reefer Madness?

You might have Reefer Madness (or a drug problem) if:

You have ever sold your home, quit your job, and moved across the country for the sole and only purpose of moving to a state that has legalized or refuses to enforce marijuana laws, solely so that you can smoke a joint freely.

You have ever purchased marijuana, knowing fully well that the money you invested will almost certainly go to fund murderers and cartel lords, and yet consider something like not buying a can a tuna because it doesn't have the "safe for dolphins" label on it.

You have ever made excuses for the purchase and usage of marijuana (government shouldn't make it illegal, mine comes from Colorado so it is okay, I don't care I just want to get high, etc) instead of investing or spending the money on a fine family vacation or good clothes for a job interview.

You have ever risked breaking the law and possibly going to jail or prison for possession, solely so that you can smoke a joint.

You have ever risked your career or job, solely so that you can smoke a joint freely.

You have gotten angry at someone instantly and without good cause solely because they disapprove of your usage of marijuana.

You have risked your marriage, not cared about your marriage, not cared about a stable household for your children, or even gotten a divorce from your marriage, because you refuse to stop smoking marijuana.

You have gone without work for months on end, without even looking for work, playing mostly video games and spending/selling what little welfare and/or food stamps that you can get more marijuana.

You have ever blamed the issues involving marijuana on the government, denied they exist, blamed others for not understanding, stated that things are better while high on weed, while forking over another wad of dough for your next marijuana hit and further funding the issues at your own volition.

You truly believe that nobody has ever died as a result of marijuana, ignoring the fact (or making excuses for) the fact that marijuana is a primary factor for several gang murders and vehicular homicide events, and also several accidental deaths due to hallucinatory effects of consuming marijuana.

You deny, and even refuse to look up for yourself, because you are afraid (and/or in denial) that any of these things could be correct or true and would prefer to name-call, get mad, and/or ignore the messenger of these issues.

You illegally stole a 420 highway mile sign, put up a big poster of a weed plant in your room, gone to the Holy Weed church (not kidding, real religion here), or put up some other worship of the weed idol, then you might have reefer madness.

You decided not to spend time with and/or rescheduled completely time with family, your wife, your children, or your parents solely so you can stone out with your friends on weed, then you might have reefer madness.

You lived in a car, a homeless shelter, on the floor of a buddy's home, or any other situation because you spent your money on weed, then you might have reefer madness.

You drove across the United States through several states (because you didn't have enough money for a flight) just and solely to attend the 4/20 festival in Colorado, all for the sake of smoking weed, then you might have reefer madness.

You live in a $h!thole, just so you can save up enough to smoke more marijuana, then you might have reefer madness.

You might have Reefer Madness and/or a drug problem if any of these above items (or other similar situations) took place.

“DUI statistics hide the truth about DUID prevalence. A study of 2012 DUI vehicular homicide cases and DUI vehicular assault cases was the first study to estimate of the prevalence of DUID in DUI charges in Colorado. The study found that 39% of the DUI charged involved drugs. Marijuana was the most common drug found, constituting 27% of all DUI cases studied, and 69% of all DUID cases studied.”

"Contrary to common belief, marijuana is addictive. Estimates from research suggest that about 9 percent of users become addicted to marijuana; this number increases among those who start young (to about 17 percent, or 1 in 6) and among people who use marijuana daily (to 25-50 percent)." - National Institute on Drug Abuse, "DrugFacts: Marijuana,"

