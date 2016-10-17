Is homosexuality conclusively and solely biologically predetermined? (ie, are you born gay?)

Not according to the APA and other authoritative figures:

“Although much research has examined the possible genetic, hormonal, developmental, social and cultural influences on sexual orientation, no findings have emerged that permit scientists to conclude that sexual orientation is determined by any particular factor or factors. Many think that nature and nurture both play complex roles; most people experience little or no sense of choice about their sexual orientation.”

http://www.apa.org/topics/lgbt/orientation.aspx

One particular user likes to misquote the last part of the message that states "most people experience little or no sense of choice about their sexual orientation" and declare that it means that there are indeed conclusive findings and that people are conclusively born gay. Be not distracted from such senseless illogic. The truth is still no findings have emerged that permit scientists to conclude that sexual orientation is determined by any particular factor or factors, and no part of that meaning has changed. In fact, they add to it that nurture (environmental factors) may indeed play a significant part in it.

There is a similar statement for 'transgenderism':

There is no single explanation for why some people are transgender. The diversity of transgender expression and experiences argues against any simple or unitary explanation. Many experts believe that biological factors such as genetic influences and prenatal hormone levels, early experiences, and experiences later in adolescence or adulthood may all contribute to the development of transgender identities.

http://www.apa.org/topics/lgbt/transgender.aspx

"A biological imperative does not equal predetermined sexuality and means instead that a variety of factors influences sexual orientation. Research on biological influences on sexual orientation continues."

Abrams, Michael. 2007. “Born Gay?” Discover28:58–83; Roughgarden, Joan. 2009a. Evolution’s Rainbow:Diversity, Gender, and Sexuality in Nature and People. Berkeley: University of California Press.

“Innate bisexuality (or predisposition to bisexuality) is a term introduced by Sigmund Freud (based on work by his associate Wilhelm Fliess), that expounds all humans are born bisexual but through psychological development (which includes both external and internal factors) most become monosexual while the bisexuality remains in a latent state.

There is no modern scientific consensus as to how biology influences sexual orientation.” (ie, you are not born gay)

Packman, Carl. "Gore Vidal: 'We are all Bisexual'". huffingtonpost.co.uk. Huffpost Culture. Retrieved 8 February2015; Christopher Carey. "Trials from Classical Athens". Retrieved 8 February 2015.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Innate_bisexuality

Is the LGBT movement intentionally targeting elementary students for the purpose of culturally teaching and encouraging small children to embrace homosexuality?

"A program called "No Outsiders," backed by the British Department for Education, used King and King as a teaching tool for introducing students to gay issues."

In 2006 Robb and Robin Wirthlin and David and Tonia Parker filed a federal lawsuit against the school district of Estabrook Elementary School, which their second graders attended in Lexington, Massachusetts. The Wirthlins' son's teacher had read King & King aloud to the class...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_%26_King

If there is no evidence that "we are born that way" and there is evidence that we are culturally and environmentally conditioned toward our sexuality, why then is LGBT targeting small children for recruitment into homosexuality? Why are they lying to us about it?