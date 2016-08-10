Google Search Results

Newsvine

    This is a special article written specifically for those that ask for proof or links to stuff that is readily available on Google.

    My response to you is:  

    "Ask one of the adults next to you to show you how Google works, I'm not your librarian."

     

    Now, if you still can't find your article or proof, kindly refer to the following:

    http://searchengineland.com/guide/how-to-use-google-to-search

    Do not forget the last instruction on that website, remember to "Congratulate Yourself!"

     

    Still having problems?  Here is a link to a few Special Education Schools that can help you.

    http://www.masters-in-special-education.com/50-best-private-special-needs-schools/

     

    Of course, the ignorant and lazy who won't look it up will say:"So basically, you have no proof"

    There's no fixing stupid then, I guess.  Not even Google will help them.

