Why Leftists Hate Christians

Why do liberal leftists hate Christians so much? It can possibly be summed up in one word, Shame. Nobody likes the “righteous adviser.” I can recall many childhood stories involving in a noble advisor being thrown into prison, if not killed. We all hate that guy. The Christian people have always been the world’s moral conscience, that constant, annoying voice coming from somewhere in your mind. We were the ones who stood up for justice when society was barbaric. From the day we accepted the words of Christ, we reminded the world that you are not allowed to kill, no matter how much you hate that man. You can not steal from that man, no matter how much money he has, no matter how much you may need it. No matter how bad your marriage may be, you can not covet your friend’s wife. We have taught the human to battle his nature and in turn, we have spoiled all the fun. When Peter asked Christ how many times he should forgive his brother, Christ responded not seven times, but seventy times seven times. We, like Peter, remain defiant and stubborn, in the face of wrongdoing. God gave us a mission to be a light unto the world in a certain way, and the world has chosen to shoot the messenger. Liberal regressives know that the lifestyle that they push is immoral. They try to pretend otherwise, shutting out their ears and pretend that the message does not matter, but their hate against Christians grows from the truth of the matter, that they know that Christians are a reminder unto them that there is light in the world that exposes their darkness.

Why did Hitler dedicate his whole life to the extermination of the Jews? What could have possibly been so important, how could his hatred have driven him to devote his whole life to their extinction? Hitler was not only trying to eliminate every Jew from the face of the earth, he was trying to construct a new moral code, by means of eradicating the old one. The Jews had built a moral foundation, a foundation given to them at mount Sinai that rested on the belief that every man is of equal and infinite value. Hitler’s way of life defied that completely. He believed in a superior race. Aryan blood was of more value. This too is a message from the liberal leftists, that morals are defined not by God but by man and that even those morals are subjective to their own interpretations. Hitler detested Jews with his very being, and they therefore had to be erased from the face of the earth without a trace of their existence. He was framing a new world, where murder was justified if you had a good reason behind it, where cruelty was rationalized if it was for a greater good. If the recent riots at Berkeley have taught us anything, it is that the morals of the leftist regressives show that rioting and violence are justified, so long as you believe your reason behind it is good. Hitler's included gas chambers and crematoria, killing machines of mass murder. This new order of ethics not only allowed for these evil things to be done, but shifted the moral compass of an entire nation so these acts were no longer evil. He created a world of monsters who had no distinction between good and bad. But he couldn’t do that with the Jews around. He was desperate to show the world that he had the power of life and death in his hands, that his power was limitless. The Germans believed that he was a god of some sort, they worshiped him wholeheartedly. The Jews taught the world that as human beings we will always be number two. The message of Christ places subservience to the all-powerful. It is a reminder to man that God comes before him, that there is a power, too great to comprehend that is the source behind all life.

Christianity was the first to introduce the suffrage movement, as well as abolitionist movement. The vast majority of charity works are financed or run by Christians and Christian organizations. The vast majority of liberal regressive movements are based on a hatred toward the morals and against Christians, in fact a direct and outward hatred where they call those that may disagree with them venomous words of hate.

The truth is exposed, the light is shown, and those that are stained in ugly sinful robes are the ones that feel ashamed and resent it. We must never be apologetic for the way we live, for the way we defend what is right, for the way we defy evil. We can never blame ourselves for the wickedness of others, justifying it through believing that we are at fault. We will never be ashamed of our righteous, compassionate nature, no matter how hated we are for it.

For those that may no longer agree with the now Leftist Regressive movement, you need not associate yourself with Conservativism just to leave the Leftists. There are alternatives. You are invited to see for yourself, a video by Dave Rubin, a homosexual married man, who agrees as you do and has left the left, or rather states how the left left him.

"Why I Left The Left" - By Dave Rubin, A homosexual married man www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiVQ8vrGA_8